MPD: Teen shot and killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Memphis late Saturday evening.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mississippi Blvd. When they arrived, they located a teenager sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Additionally, the victim has not yet been identified; however, the victim is approximately 15 years of age, according to MPD. The victim was reportedly riding an ATV on Mississippi when someone in a white door sedan drove by and fired several shots.
Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.