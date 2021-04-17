MPD: Teen shot and killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Memphis late Saturday evening.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mississippi Blvd. When they arrived, they located a teenager sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additionally, the victim has not yet been identified; however, the victim is approximately 15 years of age, according to MPD. The victim was reportedly riding an ATV on Mississippi when someone in a white door sedan drove by and fired several shots.

At approx. 6:20 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1393 Mississippi. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 18, 2021

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.