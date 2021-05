MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in northeast Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, officers arrived on the scene in the 6600 block of W Quailbrook Cove, where they found a man sustaining a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported Regional One Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.

MPD said officers have a person of interest detained.

Please call 901-528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.