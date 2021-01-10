MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 5900 block of East Raines Road, near the intersection of Raines Rd. and Hickory Hill Rd.
MPD said when they arrived they found one man who has been shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Additionally, Memphis Police said no suspect information has been provided at this point.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-258-CASH.
- MPD: Man shot and killed in Hickory Hill
