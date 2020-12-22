MPD: Man shot and killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 3200 block of Benjestown Road in Frayser.

MPD said officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead.

MPD said no suspect info was given. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

