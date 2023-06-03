MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found naked inside of a church while it was on fire in Memphis on Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers made it to the scene and found Brian Wiggins standing outside of the church that appeared to have been involved in a fire due to the front of the church being burned.

Police say Wiggins was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time they spoke to him and he informed them that he slept inside the church and decided to start a fire in the church because it smelled like mold and mildew when he woke up.

Memphis Fire Department said they made it to the scene first around 6:38 a.m. and found Wiggins inside of the church naked while it was on fire.

Wiggins used paper and fire to ignite the fire, police say.

Officers took Wiggins to Regional One Hospital for medical treatment of his hands which appeared to be burned.

Wiggins was then taken to 201 Poplar Avenue where he was charged with Arson.