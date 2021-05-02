MPD: Man pulls gun, threaten to kill employee at Boost Mobile for not unlocking cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are investigating an aggravated assault case that took place at a Raleigh Boost Mobile store on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, officers arrived to the store in the 3500 block of Ramill Road. When they arrived, they were told that an unknown man walked into the Boost Mobile store and asked to have a phone unlocked.

The employee explained to the suspect that the phone could not be unlocked without knowing the cellular provider. The suspect then reportedly became irate and pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the victim, and threatened his life.

The victim ran to the back of the store, and the suspect left the scene in a small red or maroon vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man with dreadlock style hair, wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.