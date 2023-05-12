MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend who is 17 weeks pregnant.

The victim was not hurt in the shooting outside a Cordova home Thursday, but investigators said there were several bullet holes in her vehicle.

The victim told officers that London Margerum, 20, asked her to bring some of his belongings to his home in the 8900 block of Lake Edge Cove, and they argued.

The victim said when she got into her car to leave, Margerum opened fire on her vehicle with an AR-style rifle.

Police said Margerum admitted to owning the weapon but denied firing it. He was also charged with employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Because the victim is pregnant, she was transported to the hospital for observation.

Margerum is locked up on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.