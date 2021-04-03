MPD: Man opens fire at woman after accident in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they say opened fire on a woman after a traffic accident.

According to MPD, on Thursday, a woman reported she was driving was driving northbound on Semmes when a sliver Acura entered her lane of travel, causing a collision.

MPD said the male driver of the Acura exited his vehicle with an unknown caliber handgun and walked to the victim’s passenger side door. When the suspect opened the passenger’s side door, the victim exited and fled westbound on foot.

The suspect reportedly fired five shots into the victim’s front driver’s side door then left the scene southbound on Semmes.

The suspect’s silver Acura will have front passenger side damage from the accident. No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.