MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 23-year-old woman has been charged with especially aggravated robbery after police said she lured a man to a residence in North Memphis where three men attacked him.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Chantal Williams, told the victim they were going to a house in the 600 block of Poplar Avenue to smoke crack cocaine, but when they got there, the victim was beaten, burned, and robbed.

Police have not said how the victim was burned but said he was transported to the Regional Medical Center with second-degree burns to his face, neck, and chest. They said the man also had severe lacerations to the top of his head.

The victim said the robbers took $150 and his Motorola phone worth about $75.

Detectives said Williams admitted that she opened the door for the three suspects and let them inside her room.

It appears police are still looking for the three men.

Williams is being held on a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.