MPD: Man kidnapped from Wooddale home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they believe was kidnapped early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to Wooddale around 3 a.m. Sunday and found evidence of an aggravated assault and kidnapping. They believe the kidnapping happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Police said they couldn’t find Jerimiah Wynn at any local hospitals and family members said they haven’t heard from him.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.