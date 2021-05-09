MPD: Man kidnapped, assaulted woman and her teen daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping charges after allegedly locking a woman and her teenage daughter in a house and repeatedly beating the woman, according to police.

MPD said on Saturday officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Evergreen Street. They saw a man break a window screen and slam it shut. The man, who was later identified as Bradley Adair, wouldn’t open the door.

Officers heard women screaming, used force to enter the apartment and took Adair into custody.

The woman told officers that Adair dragged her from her vehicle into the apartment. She said Adair put screws in the backdoor to prevent her and her daughter from leaving the apartment.

The victim said Adair beat her throughout the night with a Maglite flashlight and a black Airsoft Rifle, then strangled and kicked her until she lost consciousness. She also said Adair threw objects at her 15-year-old daughter to prevent her from intervening.

The woman had visible injuries on her face, neck and arms. The 15-year-old girl didn’t have any injuries.

Adair was taken into custody and subsequently charged with multiple charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.