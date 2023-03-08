MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was arrested after he failed to return his rental truck that was due back over two months ago.

According to Memphis Police, on Tuesday, officers spotted the truck in Northeast Memphis with tags that reported the vehicle had been stolen. They then made a traffic stop, pulling over Dwayne Carr, who was driving the truck.

After police verified the truck was stolen and contacted the business, Carr was taken into custody for an active warrant.

The rental company said Carr rented the truck on November 23, 2022, and was supposed to return it the next day; however, he did not bring the vehicle back.

Documentation of the rental agreement was also found inside the truck’s glove department.

Carr admitted to renting the truck and knowing it was supposed to be returned, but he kept it because he needed to make money. The vehicle was worth over $30,000.

Carr was charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 and Failure to Return Motorvehicle.