MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot late Saturday night at a motel in the Medical District, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened at the Motel 6 in the 200 block of South Pauline. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information is available at this point.