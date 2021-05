MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot along Beale Street early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, around 12:03 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Beale and Wagner. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound.

He was transported to ROH and was listed as non-critical.

MPD said the suspects fled the scene in a white convertible with a black top. This is an ongoing investigation.