MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a disturbing home burglary. Police say 20-year-old Cameron Tate broke into a North Memphis home on Chelsea Avenue Extended around 6:30 Saturday night while the homeowner was asleep. Investigators say he was quick and quiet and was able to get in and out without waking the victim.

Police say Tate was armed with a handgun and got into the home by hopping a fence and opening a side door that was unlocked. Investigators say he stole an iPad, then ran from the home while an accomplice stood watch in a black SUV parked out front.