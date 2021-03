MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in South Memphis.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call right before 11 p.m. on the corner of Prospect and E. Dempster. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect info is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.