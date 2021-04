MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in a home in Whitehaven Friday evening.

At 5:28 p.m., police responded to a “man down” call at a home on Mickey Drive near Maurine Drive. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers reportedly have one woman detained on the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.