MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man was found dead along a leg of the interstate Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the scene on I-40 near Whitten Road just after 4 p.m. Police say the man’s cause of death is unknown at this point.

The nearby east exit ramp was closed as police conducted their investigation.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.