MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Hudgins in Whitehaven.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene and found a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital and is listed as critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5397 Hudgins. A male shooting victim was xported and is listed as critical at ROH.



The suspect is a black male, wearing a black mask and dark clothing. He fled in an unknown type of vehicle that was last seen northbound on Hudgins. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 15, 2021

MPD said the suspect is a man wearing a black mask and dark clothing. He fled in an unknown type of vehicle that was last seen northbound on Hudgins.