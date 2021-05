MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting near the University area that left a man critically wounded on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 913 S. Highland. One male was shot and xported to ROH in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 16, 2021

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of South Highland. MPD said when officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No arrest has been made at this point.