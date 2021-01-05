MPD: Man critically wounded goes to fire station for help in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a shooting in Southwest Memphis, after a man came to a fire station seeking help.

According to MPD, a man walked into the station in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road stating he had been shot by a woman on Shelby Drive. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

