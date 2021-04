MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically wounded after being shot at the Rodeway Inn on American Way on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the motel at around 3:20 p.m. and located a man sustaining a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available at this point.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.