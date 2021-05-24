MPD: Man critically wounded in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person who shot a man at a Whitehaven apartment complex late Monday night,

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Tulane Road. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police blocked off a road inside the apartment complex but have not said what led to the shooting.

They are looking for a man with dreads, who is about 5′ 6″ and was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black socks.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation