MPD: Man critically injured in hit and run crash near Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a critical pedestrian crash that happened in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue on Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, the suspect responsible was driving a dark color, four-door vehicle and was traveling east on Summer Avenue. The pedestrian was walking across Summer when he was struck.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle, they are urged to contact Sgt. M. Hinton at 901-636-4654 with the Special Traffic Investigation Squad, or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.