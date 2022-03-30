MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after being accused of embezzling $45,000 in under two weeks from his former employer.

Police say Justin Cathey was employed at the Tennessee Title Loan on Third Street when created 12 fraudulent loans from July 31 to Aug. 11 of last year.

Another employee of Tennessee Title Loan told police he was sitting at Cathey’s desk when he came across the documents.

The loans varied from $1,400 to $4,000, according to crime reports. Each of those was created under different names.

Police say the money was transferred onto a Netspend card which was issued to Cathey.

Crime reports state the fraudulent loans totaled in a $45,400 loss for Tennessee Title Loan.

Cathey is being charged with twelve counts of both identity theft and criminal simulation and one count of theft of property.