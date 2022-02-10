MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a man who he believed was trying to break into his car on Friday in South Memphis.

Police say it happened Feb. 4 at a townhome on the 900 block of Mason Street when Gabriel Borders heard his car alarm go off and saw someone trying to break into his car.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots and moments later, saw Borders with an AK-style rifle in his hands, according to the crime report.

Police say Borders went back inside of the townhome after the shooting and did not alert the police.

The shooting victim was taken to Methodist South where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents say a witness who was with the victim during the shooting admitted to officers that they were attempting to steal the vehicle before the incident took place. He also led MPD back to the location of the shooting.

The witness was able to point out the townhome that Borders came out of on Mason Street.

On Wednesday, police located Borders at the same residence and taken into custody. His criminal history showed that he was a convicted felon for a crime in 2016.

Borders was charged with second-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.