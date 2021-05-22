MPD: Man arrested after kicking in woman’s door, stealing car radio, assaulting another person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and vandalism, after police said he broke into a car and knocked a person unconscious.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a vandalism call in the 2300 block of Pendleton Ave. Officers spoke with one of the victims, and she told them that her ex-boyfriend came to her apartment and and kicked in the front door.

Additionally, the victim told officers her ex then went to her car and damaged her car radio. The estimated total damage is approximately $900.

Another victim told officers he was there and witnessed the incident. Additionally, he said he went to go check on the victim’s car, and that’s when the suspect started yelling at him. When he tried to leave, he told officers the suspect hit him so hard that he lost consciousness.

A witness also said she saw the entire incident unfold but did not see when the man was struck unconscious. She told police she did see him lying on the ground.

Memphis Police identified the suspect as James Parham. He is now facing aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.