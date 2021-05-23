MPD: Man arrested after driving the getaway car of deadly shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing murder charges after he was spotted driving the getaway car involved with a deadly shooting, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said, on May 16 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a man down call in the 1300 block of Wells Station. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Marcus Murphy, lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators Dalton Brown was the man behind the wheel driving the shooter away from the scene. On Saturday, Brown admitted to police he drove the getaway car.

Brown is now facing facilitation of second degree murder charges.