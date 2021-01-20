MPD looking for missing 2-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has issued a ‘city watch’ as officers are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy.

MPD said Michael Valladares, 2, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4700 block of Poplar Ave with a suspect who is heavily intoxicated.

Michael Valladares

Valladares is 2 years old, and 2 feet tall, and weighs about 50 pounds. He has light complexion, with brown eyes, black hair. The victim was last seen wearing red jacket, gray shirt, blue jean pants, orange and black tennis shoes.

MPD listed the suspect description as follows: Brian Moran driving a Gray Infiniti G35.

Memphis Police said call them at 901-545-2677 if you have any information.