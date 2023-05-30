MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police issued a City Watch for a 34-year-old man after they found blood all over the inside of his Southwest Memphis home Monday.

Officers said they also found a blood-covered car at the house in the 700 block of Harahan. They said mail at the home shows that Revail Wallace lives there, but they have no idea where he is.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., they received a call from another man who said he had been robbed of his white Kia K5 at the house.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find the person who made the 911 call but spotted a bloody white Ford Fusion with a cracked windshield, shattered back window, and a flat tire in the driveway.

House in the 700 block of Harahan Road in Southwest Memphis

Police said there was also blood on the front porch and all over the walls and furniture inside the house and said it appeared the home had been ransacked.

A neighbor who did want to be identified told WREG he recently bought a puppy from Wallace but hadn’t seen him for a few days.

“I saw some blood on the car. It was from the dude who was hitting the car. He hurt his hand or something. I wasn’t the guy who stayed there, though,” he said.

Another neighbor said they saw someone ransack the home early Monday morning and saw Wallace walking with a hammer a couple of hours later.

Police collected evidence at the house and towed away the Ford Fusion. They are asking for the public’s help in locating Wallace.

Wallace has a lengthy criminal record in Shelby County dating back to 2014. In 2016 he received a nine-year suspended sentence for aggravated burglary. He was also arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in 2021, but the charges were later dropped.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the Missing Persons Bureau at (901)636-4479.