MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Armittie Rounds has cancer and just recovered from COVID-19, but now she's facing a problem inside her apartment so bad it forced her to move into her car.

"I had severe mold in here," Rounds said. "It was very severe, I had to leave."

She reported it to management at The Local in Hickory Hill. She says they came over and painted, but didn't cut it out.