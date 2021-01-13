MPD: Juvenile in critical condition after being shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike in Raleigh, late Wednesday night.

MPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they located a juvenile sustaining a gunshot wound and was transported to Lebonheur in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

