MPD: Juvenile in critical condition after a crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a hit and run in South Memphis, where a juvenile was struck on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said officers are on the scene in the 800 block of EH Crump, where the crash happened. MPD said the juvenile was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

The person responsible left the scene, MPD said.

