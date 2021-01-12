MPD issues City Watch alert for missing north Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch alert for a woman who disappeared overnight.
Witnesses told officers it all began when a man asked Yvette Churchman to speak with him in the 1200 block of Springdale. A few minutes later they said they saw him driving away with Churchman’s feet hanging out the car door.
Officers said they are looking for a dark SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon.
If you’ve seen Churchman, call police.
