MPD issues City Watch alert for missing north Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch alert for a woman who disappeared overnight.

Witnesses told officers it all began when a man asked Yvette Churchman to speak with him in the 1200 block of Springdale. A few minutes later they said they saw him driving away with Churchman’s feet hanging out the car door.

Officers said they are looking for a dark SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon.

If you’ve seen Churchman, call police.