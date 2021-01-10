MPD investigating vandalism incident at Chickasaw Heritage Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a vandalism incident at Chickasaw Heritage Park, that happened either late Saturday night or in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

MPD said on Sunday morning, officers responded to a “Vandalism/Felony” at 300 Metal Museum Dr. When they arrived, a person who works for Memphis River Park Partnership told them that they received information that someone vandalized the grass at Chickasaw Heritage Park.

Memphis Police said there are huge “burnouts” and “donuts” in the grass. The worker told officers that the damaged field would cost around $5000 to repair.

MPD said there is no suspect or witness information at this time.