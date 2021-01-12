One dead after shooting outside of Dillard’s at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers were on the scene Tuesday afternoon of a deadly shooting near the Oak Court Mall, in East Memphis.

MPD said the shooting happened outside of the mall. A man was walking back to his car from the mall when he was shot. Originally, MPD said the victim was in critical condition but later said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MPD said they are receiving preliminary information that the suspect/s were in a silver Toyota, possibly a Camry. They reportedly pulled onto Oak Court Drive, got out of the car, and shot toward the parking lot, striking the victim.

This is a developing story.