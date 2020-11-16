MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven, man critically wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven late Sunday afternoon.
MPD said a man was shot in the 500 block of Brockwood Avenue, right before 6 p.m. The victim was transported in critical condition and there is no suspect information to give at this time, MPD said.
