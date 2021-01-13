MPD investigating shooting at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man backed his car into a Whitehaven convenience store after being shot Wednesday night.

Memphis police were called to the Fill N Save in the 1300 Block of Winchester at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and police immediately surrounded the gas station with crime scene tape. The driver damaged the front window of the store, but his vehicle did not go inside the business.

MPD said the man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We counted at least eight bullets holes in the man’s white SUV, but family members say the victim was alert and talking after the shooting and was able to call them and tell them what had happened to him.

They could not tell us if the victim knew who was responsible.

Digital Reporter Melissa Moon live on location

So far, police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.

While our crew was on the scene we heard another gunshot and female driver on Winchester pulled up in front of the gas station and told police some had shot at her car.

There is no indication the two incidents are connected.

If you know anything about what happened, call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-Cash.

This is a developing story.