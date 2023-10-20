MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating the second officer-involved crash in the Cherokee area this week.

Police and emergency crews responded to a crash that happened on Kimball and Semmes at around 1 a.m. It occurred right in front of Cherokee Elementary School, in front of the sign marking their homecoming parade Friday.

Reports state that a vehicle ran a red light, striking an MPD officer’s car.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The passenger in the other car was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle was given a misdemeanor citation for “Driving while License Suspended/Canceled/Revoked, Disregarding a Red Light, Financial Responsibility, Seat Belt Law, and Violation of State Registration.”

This is the second officer-involved crash in the Cherokee area this week. We’re told kids went on a crime spree which ended in a crash nearby Monday.