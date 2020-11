A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Eldridge Ave., in North Memphis.

MPD said right before 5:30 p.m., they located one shooting victim and that person was exported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

Memphis Police said no arrests have been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.