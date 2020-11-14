MPD investigating a shooting near South Third Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at 92 East Rollins Rd, which is near Brooks and South Third Street in Southwest Memphis.
MPD said officers responded to a shooting and were advised that a male had been shot and was taken to a nearby fire station for assistance. The victim was transported to ROH in critical condition.
MPD said there is no suspect information is available at this point.
This is a developing story.
