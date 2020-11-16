MPD investigating a shooting near Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that they said could have taken place in the 600 block of National Street.

MPD said they received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday that there was a shooting at 675 National. Officers made it to the scene but did not locate a victim.

Shortly after that, MPD said officers advised the victim in Binghampton, and the victim was in non critical condition.