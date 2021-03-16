One child dead, another in critical condition after water rescue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is dead and another in critical condition after two boys were pulled from a body of water in an Oakhaven neighborhood Tuesday.
The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to an ambulance call in the 3500 block of Shemwell Ave. at 12:53 p.m. They said two boys were pulled from a nearby body of water.
One of them was transported in critical condition to LeBonheur, and the second victim was transported in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
