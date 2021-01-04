MPD investigates after drag racing drivers block Interstate 240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was caught on camera, a busy Memphis interstate was shut down as drivers would spin out, doing donuts in the middle of the road.

Memphis Police tell WREG-TV they’re working to figure out who these reckless drivers are. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke with WREG-TV about the ordeal.

“It’s outrageous. It’s absolutely outrageous conduct,” Weirich said.

Weirich says reckless driving puts everyone in danger.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but that day is probably going to come and imagine how you would feel if you were the instigator of that activity,” Weirich said.

Police didn’t just get reports of stunt driving like this in Memphis. WREG-TV received a video we’re also told was taken this weekend, off I-55 in Jackson, Mississippi.

These cases are the latest in illegal drag racing, and stunt driving. Back in May, law enforcement sent a warning to those drivers after a video circulated of reckless behavior on Summer Avenue.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that a car is a deadly weapon, right? I don’t know what’s caused this increase, but it is incredibly disturbing,” Weirich said.

Weirch says Memphis Police have devoted their resources to investigate illegal drag racing which is a B Misdemeanor.

“Which may not sound like much but what the legislature also wrote into the law is that your car can be seized,” Weirch said. “I know MPD is looking into it and I hope that their labor is successful and that we have cases to prosecute.”

Law enforcement says if you can safely get cell phone video or pictures when you see something like this do that and immediately notify the police.