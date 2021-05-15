MPD identifies suspect possibly involved in Frayser barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the suspect they say was involved in a barricade situation in Frayser on Friday.

MPD said Robert Patillo was taken in to custody late Friday night after a standoff with police that lasted about 15 hours.

Police said they were attempting to pick up a homicide suspect in the 2800 block of Raja Drive, the Breezy Point apartments. Three people were detained at the scene, but one person was holed up in a residence.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the area of Steele and Roosevelt. Police negotiators made the scene.

After about 15 hours, MPD said Patillo was taken into custody without incident.

