UPDATE: All lanes of traffic along I-55 are now open the fire is contained.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said due to a fire, Interstate 55 is shut down between the Arkansas/Tennessee Bridge (Old Bridge) and South Third Street in both direction.

MPD said because of the fire the following entrance/exit ramps will be closed along I-55: Mallory, E. EH Crump, And S. S. Parkway.

Northbound drivers may exit onto S. Third.