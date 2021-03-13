MPD: I-240 westbound at Hwy 385 shut down due to shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police said officers are conducting an investigation on Interstate 240 at Highway 385 in the westbound lanes, causing them to shut the interstate down.

MPD said officers are on the scene of a shooting that is believed to have occurred on the interstate. A woman was struck, and she is listed as non-critical. The westbound lanes of 385 near I-240 are closed temporarily for this investigation.

MPD said the lanes will be shut down for an unspecified amount of time. Right now, traffic is extremely heavy from the 385/I-240 junction to Kirby Road in the westbound lanes on 385.

This is a developing story.