MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the start of summer near, today kicks off Memphis Police’s Safe Summer Initiatives, which hopes to lower crime in the city.

As local schools close for summer, MPD is stepping up its efforts to keep the community safe. Starting today, you’ll see more officers at restaurants, shopping centers and neighborhoods with a history of violent crime.

The goal is to reduce the number of shootings, carjackings and thefts from motor vehicles.

Just this year alone, more than 6,000 cars have been stolen in Memphis. More than 4,500 others have been broken into.

Sadly, MPD says it’s responded to nearly 140 homicides over the last five months. At least 125 of those deaths are described as murders.

In a statement, MPD says, “We want to reassure the citizens of Memphis that the Memphis Police Department will remain vigilant throughout this summer to prevent and respond to crime problems proactively.”

The department went on to say it will work with US Marshals to track down “the most dangerous fugitives in our city.”

