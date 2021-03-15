MPD cruiser hit as officers investigate crash along Highway 385, driver in initial accident missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A close call for a Memphis Police officer when his patrol car was hit overnight.

It happened along Highway 385 near Ridgeway when the officer pulled to the shoulder to investigate another accident.

No reports of any police officers being hurt, but there may have been an injury from the original accident. Police can’t be sure because the victim ran into the woods and hasn’t been found.

MPD issued a City Watch alert for the man who they say was wearing blue jeans and a maroon colored shirt.