MPD confirms manhunt that led them to North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police confirmed two people were in custody after a heavy police presence and manhunt Wednesday evening in North Memphis.

There was a heavy police presence in the 300 block of Decatur Street just after 5 p.m. The police activity lasted for over an hour.

Eyewitnesses in the area said there were dozens of officers, K-9 search dogs, and a helicopter swarming the neighborhood looking for suspects, and there was a white sedan, with all doors open, as police searched the vehicle.

People who live in the area said the situation stemmed from a car chase. No one was willing to be identified.

MPD confirmed there were two people in custody about calls they received about someone with a weapon.

The names of those in custody have not been released, and it is unclear why they were sought by Memphis Police.