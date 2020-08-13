MPD confirms manhunt that led them to North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police confirmed two people were in custody after a heavy police presence and manhunt Wednesday evening in North Memphis.
There was a heavy police presence in the 300 block of Decatur Street just after 5 p.m. The police activity lasted for over an hour.
Eyewitnesses in the area said there were dozens of officers, K-9 search dogs, and a helicopter swarming the neighborhood looking for suspects, and there was a white sedan, with all doors open, as police searched the vehicle.
People who live in the area said the situation stemmed from a car chase. No one was willing to be identified.
MPD confirmed there were two people in custody about calls they received about someone with a weapon.
The names of those in custody have not been released, and it is unclear why they were sought by Memphis Police.
- Police: Memphis man escapes custody twice and leads officers on foot chase
- Central BBQ closes downtown location temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Sen. Katrina Robinson pleads not guilty to charges
- Arkansas reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
- Buck’s Antetokounmpo suspended for game vs. Grizzlies